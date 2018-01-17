Winter storm update: MCSD decides whether to remain closed Thursday

The Muscogee County School District was closed Wednesday due to the overnight winter storm. MCSD was the last Columbus area school district to announce its decision for Thursday.
At 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, MCSD announced it will remain closed Thursday. Here is MCSD’s email to parents and guardians:
“Muscogee County Public Schools and administrative offices will remain closed Thursday, January 18. No students or employees should report to any District sites or schools tomorrow. School-related activities scheduled for Thursday, January 18 are also cancelled. All schools and school-related activities will resume during regular hours Friday, January 19.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments