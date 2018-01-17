More Videos

    Watch as motorist and good samaritan Damion Lawrence talks Wednesday morning about the icy driving conditions and helps a Columbus Police Officer get another driver turned around on a very icy section of Manchester Expressway in Columbus.

Watch as motorist and good samaritan Damion Lawrence talks Wednesday morning about the icy driving conditions and helps a Columbus Police Officer get another driver turned around on a very icy section of Manchester Expressway in Columbus. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Watch as motorist and good samaritan Damion Lawrence talks Wednesday morning about the icy driving conditions and helps a Columbus Police Officer get another driver turned around on a very icy section of Manchester Expressway in Columbus. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Education

Winter storm update: MCSD decides whether to remain closed Thursday

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

January 17, 2018 02:30 PM

The Muscogee County School District was closed Wednesday due to the overnight winter storm. MCSD was the last Columbus area school district to announce its decision for Thursday.

At 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, MCSD announced it will remain closed Thursday. Here is MCSD’s email to parents and guardians:

“Muscogee County Public Schools and administrative offices will remain closed Thursday, January 18. No students or employees should report to any District sites or schools tomorrow. School-related activities scheduled for Thursday, January 18 are also cancelled. All schools and school-related activities will resume during regular hours Friday, January 19.”

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

