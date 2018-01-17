Winter storm update: MCSD decides whether to remain closed Thursday

More Videos 0:31 Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us Pause 1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways 4:06 Columbus State president: 'We are dreaming big -- bigger than ever' 1:02 Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185 0:52 Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 0:45 Watch as driver slides through turn, others sit and spin 1:08 Front Avenue amphitheater becomes downtown sledding attraction 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 0:29 Snow falls overnight on Columbus Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway Watch as motorist and good samaritan Damion Lawrence talks Wednesday morning about the icy driving conditions and helps a Columbus Police Officer get another driver turned around on a very icy section of Manchester Expressway in Columbus. Watch as motorist and good samaritan Damion Lawrence talks Wednesday morning about the icy driving conditions and helps a Columbus Police Officer get another driver turned around on a very icy section of Manchester Expressway in Columbus. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

