Here are Columbus area schools reopening or staying closed Friday

Columbus area schools were closed Wednesday and Thursday as the Chattahoochee Valley de-iced from the winter storm. Here is a roundup of which schools will reopen Friday and which ones will remained closed:
In its announcement Wednesday afternoon, when the Muscogee County School District said it will remain closed Thursday, it also said MCSD will reopen Friday. Thursday morning, MCSD superintendent David Lewis told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email, “We are continuing to monitor roadway and sidewalk conditions for hazardous ice. Should it be deemed necessary to revise our planned reopening, we will again notify employees, parents and the media accordingly.”
MCSD confirmed that plan at 3:32 p.m. when it sent parents and guardians this email:” The Muscogee County School District, as previously announced, will resume operations for all District schools, sites, and school-related activities during regular hours Friday, January 19. All students and employees should report to their locations as regularly scheduled.
“Please exercise caution while traveling to schools, bus stops, or work. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this winter weather event.”
At 11:22 a.m. Thursday, Phenix City Schools announced it will reopen Friday. Here is the message sent to parents and guardians:
“Phenix City Schools will observe normal school hours beginning Friday, January 19, 2018. Due to Governor Kay Ivey’s declaration of a State of Emergency which ends today, Wednesday and Thursday’s snow days will not have to be made up. Phenix City Schools is most appreciative of your patience and the efforts of its employees, especially the maintenance staff who are busy today checking heating systems and scraping and sanding sidewalks. Regarding tomorrow’s reopening, please iterate to all students to walk with caution.”
12:54 p.m., Chattahoochee County School District supeintendent David McCurry told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email, “The roads in our county are almost completely clear of snow and ice this afternoon. Chattahoochee County will resume classes tomorrow.”
At 2:49 p.m., the Troup County School System announced, “Due to continued reports of lingering weather impacts from snow and ice in Troup County, all TCSS schools and offices will be closed Friday, January 19th. There are still many areas that are covered in large patches of ice and the areas that have thawed are expected to re-freeze with the drop in temperatures tonight. In addition, the Board of Education meeting scheduled for today at 5:30 p.m. has been rescheduled to Monday, January 22nd at 5:30 p.m.”
At 3:39 p.m., Columbus Technical College executive director of community and college relations Cheryl Myers told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email, “The classes that are normally scheduled for Fridays will resume as normal. ... The bulk of the college will be closed as part of its regular Monday-Thursday schedule.”
At 4:21 p.m., Harris County School District chief information officer Jeff Branham told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email, “We have decided to close schools on Friday in Harris County. We have been in contact with law-enforcement officials and they have deemed that a large portion of our roads are impassable and possibly dangerous due to the remaining ice. For the safety of our students and teachers we have decided to close Friday.”
At 4:51 p.m., Lee County Schools superintendent Mac McCoy told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email, “Due to hazardous road conditions we do not feel as though it is safe to travel in all areas of our county. For this reason Lee County Schools will remain closed Friday, January 19. All school related activities are cancelled on Friday as well.”
At 4:56 p.m., St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School announced it will reopen Friday.
At 5:27 p.m., Russell County School District superintendent Brenda Coley texted the Ledger-Enquirer that RCSD will remain closed Friday.
