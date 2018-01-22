Sonja Matthews-Coaxum
Sonja Matthews-Coaxum KEN BRANTLEY Muscogee County School District
Sonja Matthews-Coaxum KEN BRANTLEY Muscogee County School District

Education

MCSD principal named finalist for Georgia Principal of the Year

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

January 22, 2018 03:03 PM

Fort Middle School principal Sonja Matthews-Coaxum is one of six finalists for the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals’ Principal of the Year award, the Muscogee County School District announced Monday.

Coaxum has served as the principal of Fort since 2007 and has been an educator for 26 years. She also was among the six state finalists for Principal of the Year in 2014.

The Ledger-Enquirer didn’t reach Coaxum for her reaction, but MCSD superintendent David Lewis told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email Monday, “Principal Coaxum is a consummate professional educator. She is student-centered and sets high goals for herself and others with the expectation of attaining them through hard work and perseverance, as evidenced by her utilization of data to effectively monitor student and school-wide progress toward those goals. Furthermore, she is highly respected by students, parents and colleagues alike.”

The Principal of the Year program recognizes principals that excel in educational leadership, resolving complex problems, developing self and others, and community service, according to the news release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The finalists were selected from a large pool of applications,” GASSP executive director Melton Callahan said in the news release. “The application is an extensive review of the performance of their school based on data provided by the applicants. The finalists will go through an interview in Athens to determine the Georgia Principal of the Year.”

The Principal of the Year recognition program is sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals, the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals, and Association Member Benefit Advisor. The Georgia winner will represent the state in the competition for National Principal of the Year.

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

    Kia Chambers, the nine-member Muscogee County School Board's lone countywide representative, was elected by a one-vote margin Tuesday night to oust Pat Hugley Green of District 1 as chairwoman.

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:19

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman
Columbus State president: 'We are dreaming big -- bigger than ever' 4:06

Columbus State president: 'We are dreaming big -- bigger than ever'
MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 6:50

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director

View More Video