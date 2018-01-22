Trey Brown has overcome ADHD to become the 2018 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership winner for Columbus Tech. The 23-year-old Columbus resident is a respiratory care technology student who plans to continue his education at Columbus State University.
Trey Brown has overcome ADHD to become the 2018 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership winner for Columbus Tech. The 23-year-old Columbus resident is a respiratory care technology student who plans to continue his education at Columbus State University. Columbus Technical College
Trey Brown has overcome ADHD to become the 2018 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership winner for Columbus Tech. The 23-year-old Columbus resident is a respiratory care technology student who plans to continue his education at Columbus State University. Columbus Technical College

Education

Student who’s a great-grandfather, one who overcame ADHD to speak at Columbus Tech graduation

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

January 22, 2018 06:21 PM

Columbus Technical College has announced the speakers for this week's graduation ceremony.

Thursday’s ceremony is scheduled to start in the Columbus Civic Center at 7 p.m.

The speakers will be Columbus Tech’s students and instructor of the year: Trey Brown, Xavier Lewis and Alicia Anderson.

Brown has overcome ADHD to become the 2018 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership winner for Columbus Tech. The 23-year-old Columbus resident is a respiratory care technology student who plans to continue his education at Columbus State University.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lewis is the 2018 Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education winner for Columbus Tech. The 63-year-old Columbus resident is a great-grandfather who mentors younger GED students. He is enrolled in the college’s automotive technology program.

Anderson is the 2018 Rick Perkins/Tim Justice Instructor of the Year for Columbus Tech. She chairs the science department and teaches chemistry. She has worked at the college for 11 years, serves on the state’s planning committee for SkillsUSA and advises the program’s Columbus Tech students.

Nearly 400 students met the qualifications for graduation in the summer or fall semester of 2017, Columbus Tech said in its news release. Approximately 20 percent of those students are honor graduates, meaning their grade-point average is at least 3.80. An additional 35 students will receive their GED.

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

    Kia Chambers, the nine-member Muscogee County School Board's lone countywide representative, was elected by a one-vote margin Tuesday night to oust Pat Hugley Green of District 1 as chairwoman.

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:19

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman
Columbus State president: 'We are dreaming big -- bigger than ever' 4:06

Columbus State president: 'We are dreaming big -- bigger than ever'
MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 6:50

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director

View More Video