Student who’s a great-grandfather, one who overcame ADHD to speak at Columbus Tech graduation

Columbus Technical College has announced the speakers for this week's graduation ceremony.
Thursday’s ceremony is scheduled to start in the Columbus Civic Center at 7 p.m.
The speakers will be Columbus Tech’s students and instructor of the year: Trey Brown, Xavier Lewis and Alicia Anderson.
Brown has overcome ADHD to become the 2018 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership winner for Columbus Tech. The 23-year-old Columbus resident is a respiratory care technology student who plans to continue his education at Columbus State University.
Lewis is the 2018 Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education winner for Columbus Tech. The 63-year-old Columbus resident is a great-grandfather who mentors younger GED students. He is enrolled in the college’s automotive technology program.
Anderson is the 2018 Rick Perkins/Tim Justice Instructor of the Year for Columbus Tech. She chairs the science department and teaches chemistry. She has worked at the college for 11 years, serves on the state’s planning committee for SkillsUSA and advises the program’s Columbus Tech students.
Nearly 400 students met the qualifications for graduation in the summer or fall semester of 2017, Columbus Tech said in its news release. Approximately 20 percent of those students are honor graduates, meaning their grade-point average is at least 3.80. An additional 35 students will receive their GED.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
