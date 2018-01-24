Retired W.C. Bradley executive to speak at Troy University-Phenix City graduation

Mat Swift, who retired last fall as president of the W.C. Bradley Company’s Real Estate Division, will be the keynote speaker at Troy University’s graduation ceremony this week for its Phenix City campus and Columbus/Fort Benning location.
Friday’s ceremony in the Columbus Convention & Trade Center is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Nearly 130 graduates are expected to attend.
For three decades, Swift played a major role in the revitalization of downtown Columbus.
According to Wednesday’s news release from Troy, Swift is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Georgia Association of Realtors, the Columbus Board of Realtors, the Home Builders Association of Georgia, the Georgia Bar Association and the American Bar Association.
Swift serves as a board member of Columbus Bank and Trust Company, Brookstone School, the Swift-Illges Foundation, the Columbus State University Foundation Properties, Uptown Columbus and the National Infantry Foundation. He is a member and past president of the Columbus Rotary Club and a member of Gridiron and the Candun Club.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1969 from the University of Georgia and a law degree from the Walter F. George School of Law in Macon in 1972. He was designated a Certified Commercial Real Estate Investment Manager in 1989.
Swift is married to the former Mary Lou Crawford of Columbus, and the couple has three children and 10 grandchildren.
