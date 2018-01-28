Should classes be held on Presidents Day? School Board votes Monday

The Muscogee County School Board will decide Monday whether classes will be held on Presidents Day to make up for a day lost because of bad weather.
Superintendent David Lewis is recommending classes should be held that day.
The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. in the Muscogee County Public Education Center on Macon Road.
According to the school district, four days of classes have been missed, two for Hurricane Irma on Sept. 11-12 and two for snow and ice on Jan 17-18.
Never miss a local story.
And while school districts may miss up to four days without the state requiring them to be made up, Lewis is recommending that classes be held on Monday, Feb. 19, a scheduled holiday.
The board will vote on making the move which effectively changes the school calendar.
In an email to MCSD employees, Lewis wrote, “These four canceled days of school represent a concerning amount of local instructional time for our students. My reasoning is that Presidents Day is typically not considered a major travel day.”
Lewis said that in the event that students or school personnel have already made plans for Feb. 19 that cannot be altered (weddings, college visitations, medical procedures, etc.), they will excused with appropriate documentation.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments