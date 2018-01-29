MCSD board votes on using holiday to make up snow day. Here’s the decision.

In a called meeting Monday evening, the Muscogee County School Board denied the superintendent’s request to use Presidents Day, originally scheduled as a district holiday, to make up one of the four days of classes lost due to weather this school year.
Superintendent David Lewis’ recommendation failed in the 3-4-1 vote. Five votes are need to take action on the nine-member board.
Voting yes were Pat Hugley Green of District 1, Naomi Buckner of District 4 and Laurie McRae of District 5. Voting no were vice chairman Mark Cantrell of District 6, John Thomas of District 2, Vanessa Jackson of District 3 and Cathy Williams of District 7. Chairwoman and countywide representative Kia Chambers abstained. Frank Myers of District 8 was absent.
The state allows school districts to miss as many as four of the scheduled 180 days of classes per academic year without having to make up the time. MCSD is at the limit: Jan. 17-18, because of the snow and ice, and Sept. 11-12, because of Tropical Storm Irma.
In an email to MCSD employees Friday afternoon, Lewis wrote, “These four cancelled days of school represent a concerning amount of lost instructional time for our students.” Then he explained his recommendation’s rationale.
“My reasoning is that President’s Day is typically not considered a major travel holiday and it is the only day before statewide testing begins other than Spring Break, for which many families already have travel plans,” Lewis wrote. “In the event that students or school personnel have already made plans for February 19 that cannot be altered (weddings, college visitations, medical procedures, etc.), they will be excused with appropriate documentation.”
But MCSD and most of Georgia’s school districts have contracts with the state that allow them flexibility from certain state laws and requirements in exchange for meeting annual performance targets. MCSD, which is a Strategic Waivers School System, has a waiver from the state law requiring schools to make up missed instructional time when it exceeds four days, Georgia Department of Education communications director Meghan Frick told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email Friday.
