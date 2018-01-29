MCSD board votes on using holiday to make up snow day. Here’s the decision.

1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman Pause

4:06 Columbus State president: 'We are dreaming big -- bigger than ever'

6:50 MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director

1:49 Why they got hooked on crochet

1:25 What he did the night before getting a perfect score on the ACT

4:41 MCSD board members have contentious debate about hiring independent counsel

1:39 Local residents react to proposed arts school name

1:35 Tuskegee-Morehouse Parade tradition brings fun to communities across the river

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality