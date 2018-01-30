MCSD reports its number of flu cases so far this school year

The Muscogee County School District has had 31 confirmed cases of flu out of 55 reports of flu-like symptoms this school year, MCSD communications director Mercedes Parham told the Ledger-Enquirer in a phone interview Tuesday.
Parham didn’t have the number of flu cases from previous years to put those statistics in perspective, but the Georgia Department of Public Health reported last week that this flu season is the most dangerous in years. As a result, MCSD announced Tuesday extra precautions and guidelines for flu outbreak prevention.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
