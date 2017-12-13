Why these MCSD public forums matter

Before the dignitaries, donors and students grabbed the golden shovels to ceremonially break ground for the $2.1 million Dyer Family STEM Center, a former principal gave a history lesson to those gathered Thursday outside Phenix City Intermediate School. Joe Blevins, now the operations director for Phenix City Public Schools, told the crowd of about 60, plus the Central High School Band, that three words sum up this project, which promises to better engage sixth- and seventh-graders in science, technology, engineering and math: Dream, vision and reality.