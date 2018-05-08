Page One Journalism winner: 'I'm over the moon right now'
Jessica Nix, Columbus High School student, was honored as the Page One 2018 Journalism winner Tuesday night. After working as a student correspondent during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration, she was inspired to resurrect her school newspaper.
Columbus State University College of Education and Health Professions administrators surprised Jordan Vocational High School senior Greg Henderson Monday by announcing he is CSU's inaugural winner of a scholarship worth $40,000.
Columbus State University's Police Department welcomed Friday a new officer to their family. He's quickly becoming their most popular officer. People also can't seem to keep their hands off him. Meet Lt. Duk, the department's new police dog.
Columbus High School junior Patrick Chappel, 16, isn't satisfied with the Muscogee County School District's response to criticism of its video conference with state legislators, an alternative event conducted during the hour before the National Sc
Shane Larkin, a former U.S. Army staff sergeant, served 10 years in the infantry, including deployments to Bosnia, Kosovo and Iraq. Now, he teaches history at Early College Academy of Columbus and is the Muscogee County School District 2017 Teache
East Columbus Magnet Academy principal Tamura Magwood explains why the Columbus middle school wants the Muscogee County School Board to name its football field after John "Pepper" Spurlock Jr., who was the assistant principal when he died in Octob
Muscogee County School District superintendent David Lewis asked the Muscogee County School Board in a called meeting Monday to use the Presidents Day holiday to make up one of the four missed days of class because of severe weather this school ye
Muscogee County School Board member Laurie McRae of District 5 challenged Frank Myers of District 8 and his description of the district as a "toxic environment" -- and Myers upped the ante, alleging "criminal conduct" in the district.