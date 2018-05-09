Columbus 4th-graders overcame conflict. So teacher delivers promised reunion in 12th grade.

SHARE COPY LINK Eight years ago, Erica Edenfield promised her fourth-grade class at Eagle Ridge Academy that she would treat them to ice cream their senior year. About a dozen students met at Freeze Frame recently for frozen yogurt and a trip down memory lane Robin Trimarchi

