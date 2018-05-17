Members of the Class of 2017 from Hardaway High School mug for the camera in this file photo at last year’s graduation in the Columbus Civic Center.
Education

Here’s the schedule for spring 2018 Columbus area high school and college graduations

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

May 17, 2018 11:43 AM

Here’s the spring 2018 graduation schedule for Columbus area high schools and colleges:

HIGH SCHOOLS

May 11: Waverly Hall Christian.

May 19: Harris County, 10 a.m., Columbus Civic Center; Pacelli, 10 a.m., St. Anne Church; Central-Phenix City, 7 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Calvary Christian, 7 p.m., Columbus Convention & Trade Center; Brookstone, 8 p.m., school’s quadrangle.

May 22: Early College, 4 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Carver, 6 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Spencer, 8 p.m., Columbus Civic Center.

May 24: Northside, 4 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Kendrick 6:30 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Glenwood, 8 p.m., Phenix City Amphitheatre (in case of rain, at Cascade Hills Church); Russell County, 7:30 p.m., school’s football field; Columbus, 8:30 p.m., Columbus Civic Center.

May 25: Catapult Academy, 1:30 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Shaw, 3:30 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Hardaway, 5:30 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Chattahoochee County, 7 p.m., school’s football field; Grace Christian, 7 p.m., Grace Baptist Church; Hallie Turner, 7 p.m., Hilton Terrace Baptist Church; Jordan, 8 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Smiths Station, 8 p.m., school’s football field.

COLLEGES

May 11: Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

May 18: Columbus State University College of Arts and College of Business, 4 p.m., Lumpkin Center.

May 19: CSU College of Education and Health Professions, 10 a.m., Lumpkin Center; CSU College of Letters and Sciences, 3 p.m., Lumpkin Center.

June 1: Troy-Phenix City, 7 p.m., Columbus Convention & Trade Center.

June 18: Columbus Technical College, 7 p.m., Columbus Civic Center.

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

