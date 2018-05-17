Here’s the schedule for spring 2018 Columbus area high school and college graduations

Here’s the spring 2018 graduation schedule for Columbus area high schools and colleges:
HIGH SCHOOLS
May 11: Waverly Hall Christian.
May 19: Harris County, 10 a.m., Columbus Civic Center; Pacelli, 10 a.m., St. Anne Church; Central-Phenix City, 7 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Calvary Christian, 7 p.m., Columbus Convention & Trade Center; Brookstone, 8 p.m., school’s quadrangle.
May 22: Early College, 4 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Carver, 6 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Spencer, 8 p.m., Columbus Civic Center.
May 24: Northside, 4 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Kendrick 6:30 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Glenwood, 8 p.m., Phenix City Amphitheatre (in case of rain, at Cascade Hills Church); Russell County, 7:30 p.m., school’s football field; Columbus, 8:30 p.m., Columbus Civic Center.
May 25: Catapult Academy, 1:30 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Shaw, 3:30 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Hardaway, 5:30 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Chattahoochee County, 7 p.m., school’s football field; Grace Christian, 7 p.m., Grace Baptist Church; Hallie Turner, 7 p.m., Hilton Terrace Baptist Church; Jordan, 8 p.m., Columbus Civic Center; Smiths Station, 8 p.m., school’s football field.
COLLEGES
May 11: Chattahoochee Valley Community College.
May 18: Columbus State University College of Arts and College of Business, 4 p.m., Lumpkin Center.
May 19: CSU College of Education and Health Professions, 10 a.m., Lumpkin Center; CSU College of Letters and Sciences, 3 p.m., Lumpkin Center.
June 1: Troy-Phenix City, 7 p.m., Columbus Convention & Trade Center.
June 18: Columbus Technical College, 7 p.m., Columbus Civic Center.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
