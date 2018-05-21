MCSD board adds even more full-time police officers to superintendent’s recommendation

In the wake of last week’s school shooting in Texas, and on the eve of five of the nine Muscogee County School Board seats being up for election, the board took one-third of its three-hour meeting Monday night to debate how many full-time police officer positions to create in the district.
In a 7-2 vote, the board upgraded superintendent David Lewis’ recommendation that establishes a police agency in the Muscogee County School District.
Lewis had recommended adding one full-time armed officer at each high school. The board’s majority expanded that service to the middle schools.
Voting for the more extensive and expensive option were board chairwoman and at-large representative Kia Chambers, board vice chairman and District 6 representative Mark Cantrell (who made the prevailing motion), John Thomas of District 2, Vanessa Jackson of District 3, Laurie McRae of District 5, Cathy Williams of District 7 and Frank Myers of District 8.
Voting against that option were Pat Hugley Green of District 1 and Naomi Buckner of District 4.
Last month, with the ramifications of the February school shooting in Florida still prominently in the news, MCSD security director Scott Thomann presented the board four options for the district’s 57 school buildings:
▪ Plan A: current staffing, with 17 part-time officers, costing $2,133,871
▪ Plan B: 22 part-time officers, costing an estimated $2,409,993.
▪ Plan C: the option that Lewis recommended, with 10 full-time officers, seven part-time officers, plus three additional positions, costing an estimated $2,935,591.
▪ Plan D: the option that the board’s majority approved, with 21 full-time officers, one part-time officer, plus five additional positions, costing an estimated $3,826,337.
The recommended option would have added an estimated $801,720, including $351,720 in start-up costs, to the $2,133,871 MCSD currently allots for security, according to the figures Thomann presented the board last month. The approved option will add $1,692,467, including $892,467 in start-up costs.
