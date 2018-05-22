MCSD board at-large election results: Chairwoman leads political newcomer in early results

With 19 out of 26 precincts reporting, incumbent Kia Chambers led newcomer TonyMcCool by 8,378 votes to 3,206 votes in the race for the at-large seat on the Muscogee County School Board, at about 72 percent of the vote.
This story is being updated as results are tallied. Check back soon for the latest numbers.
The 2018 election for the at-large seat on the Muscogee County School Board has chairwoman and one-term incumbent Kia Chambers, a former teacher and the qualifying broker for Prestige Property Brokers, facing political newcomer Tony McCool, a supply chain manager for NCR Corporation.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
