MCSD board District 2 election will be decided in runoff

By Mark Rice

May 22, 2018 10:53 PM

With all five precincts reporting Tuesday night in the District 2 race on the Muscogee County School Board, the three-way race is headed toward a July 24 runoff because nobody received a majority of the vote.

Retired teacher Mike Edmondson led with 1,311 votes (45 percent) to 962 (33 percent) for Kar-Tunes owner John “Bart” Steed and 658 (22 percent) for Aflac claims specialist Sheryl Hobbs McCraine.

These numbers are based on the the Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registration early voting tally and the Ledger-Enquirer’s tally of the five polling places. As of 10:30 p.m., the elections board hadn’t released the final precinct results.

In early voting, Edmondson had 55 percent of the vote, with 535, followed by McCraine with 231 and Steed with 198.

District 2 representative John Thomas, an IRS agent, is in his first term and didn’t seek re-election but is supporting McCraine.

