Buckner secures fifth victory in MCSD board District 4 election

With all five precincts reporting Tuesday night in the District 4 race on the Muscogee County School Board, four-term incumbent Naomi Buckner cruised to victory over Toyia Tucker by 1,362 votes to 608 votes, with 69 percent of the vote.
These numbers are based on the the Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registration early voting tally and the Ledger-Enquirer’s tally of the five polling places. As of 10:30 p.m., the elections board hadn’t released the final precinct results.
Buckner is a special-education teacher in Chattahoochee County. Tucker is a retired U.S. Air Force noncommissioned officer.
Buckner also won 70 percent of the early voting, 843 to 353.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments