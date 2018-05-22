Cantrell captures third term in MCSD board District 6 election

With all four precincts reporting in the District 6 race on the Muscogee County School Board, two-term incumbent Mark Cantrell easily beat challenger Eddie Obleton by 1,650 to 1,027, with 60 percent of the vote.
These numbers are based on the the Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registration early voting tally and the Ledger-Enquirer’s tally of the four polling places. As of 10:30 p.m., the elections board hadn’t released the final precinct results.
Cantrell is the board’s vice chairman and CEO of Action Buildings. Obleton is a former MCSD administrator and now an assistant principal at Russell County High School.
In early voting, it was much closer. Cantrell had 47 percent, 510 to 500.
Retired U.S. Army colonel Bob Roth dropped out of the race after the ballots were printed and received 3 percent of the vote.
