Harris County Board of Education appoints two new principals

Two schools in Harris County will have new principals when classes resume Aug. 6.
During its meeting Thursday, the Harris County Board of Education filled the vacancies by promoting Lindie Snyder at Creekside Intermediate and Beverly Weaver at Mulberry Creek Elementary to be principals of their respective schools.
Snyder replaces Dan Lomax, who now is a grant writer for the school district. Weaver replaces Justin Finney, who took a position with the U.S. Department of Defense at Fort Benning, according to Rachel Crumbley, the Harris County School District’s public relations consultant.
“We are very glad to have such qualified people in our system to fill these positions,” Harris County School District interim superintendent Roger Couch said in a news release Friday. “They both come to these positions with decades of knowing where we’ve been and where we want to go in providing the best education possible for our students and in turn the best future for our community.”
Two weeks ago, the school board appointed Couch, who had retired as Harris County High School principal. He is filling in for Jimmy Martin, who resigned May 10 amid a dispute with some board members.
Snyder has worked in the school district since 2001, most recently as one of the two assistant principals at Creekside, which educates Harris County’s fifth- and sixth-graders.
“As a Harris County High School graduate, I have always felt a sense of pride teaching and mentoring our students over the years,” Snyder said in the news release. “Just three short years after graduating, I was in the building of my alma mater teaching and then serving as assistant principal and athletic director. I had the pleasure of serving on the planning for Creekside more than 10 years ago, and now I am looking forward with excitement to the days ahead as the principal.”
Snyder earned her bachelor’s, master’s and specialist’s degrees in education from Troy University. She, her husband and three children reside in Harris County.
Weaver has worked in the school district since 2000, mostly recently as interim principal at Mulberry Creek since December. Previously, she was a special-education resource teacher for seven years and an assistant principal for 10 years.
“My experience in the district has taught me the importance of creating an environment where students can learn, teachers can teach, and where parents feel their children are safe and well cared for,” Weaver said in the news release. “I have a passion to continue the strong leadership of Mulberry Creek and to support and serve the students and teachers for years to come. I am beyond proud to be a part of this community and school district.”
For 10 years, Weaver was an adjunct professor at Columbus State University, teaching special education and current issues and trends in education. She resides in Harris County with her husband.
