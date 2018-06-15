Which schools are cleanest, dirtiest in MCSD? Here are this year’s inspection scores.

Which schools are the cleanest and which schools are the dirtiest in the Muscgoee County School District? This year’s results are here.
MCSD inspectors use a standardized scoresheet to evaluate the cleanliness of each school. According to their reports, Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy is the district’s cleanest school building with an average monthly score of 96.4 on the 100-point scale, and Spencer High School is the dirtiest with an average monthly score of 80.
Only 13 of MCSD’s 57 schools received a 90 or better, a drop from last year’s 18 but better than the eight from two years ago. And for the second straight year, no MCSD school was rated in the 70s, after two were at the level in 2015-16.
St. Elmo Center for the Gifted had been rated as MCSD’s cleanest school the past two years, with a 96.5 in 2015-16 and a 97 in 2016-17, but it slipped to third place with a 95.9 this year. Carver High School improved from a 93.8 last year to a 96.1 to claim second place this year.
Last year, Georgetown Elementary School was rated as the dirtiest with an 82.6, but it has improved to the middle of the pack with an 84 this year.
Two years ago, Rigdon Road Elementary School was rated as the dirtiest with a 78.2. This year, it is in the middle of the pack with an 84.3.
The following ratings are based on the average monthly scores during the 2017-18 school year, from August through May:
90 or better
Elementary schools: Downtown 96.4, South Columbus 95, Allen 93.1, Davis 92.6, Dawson 92.6, Johnson 92.3, Britt David 91.8, Key 91.1.
Middle schools: Midland 93.8.
High schools: Carver 96.1, Early College 92.3.
Centers: St. Elmo 95.9, Rainey-McCullers 95.3.
80 or better
Elementary schools: Wesley Heights 89.6, Hannan 89.4, MLK Jr. 88.5, Double Churches 87.4, Clubview 87, North Columbus 87, Waddell 87, Brewer 86, Dimon 86, Lonnie Jackson 86, Reese Road 86, River Road 85.5, St. Marys Road 85.1, Rigdon Road 84.3, Mathews 84.1, Eagle Ridge 84, Georgetown 84, Wynnton 84, Forrest Road 83.8, Blanchard 83.3, Midland 82.8, Dorothy Height 82.5, Fox 82.3, Gentian 82.1.
Middle schools: Double Churches 89.1, Aaron Cohn 88.5, Eddy 86, Veterans Memorial 86, Blackmon Road 85, Fort 84.5, Baker 84.1, East Columbus 84, Rothschild 84, Arnold 83, Richards 83.
High schools: Jordan 86.1, Hardaway 85, Northside 85, Kendrick 84, Columbus 83, Shaw 83, Spencer 80.
Centers: Woodall 89.3, Edgewood 88.6.
