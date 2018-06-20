Students explore career, educational opportunities through hands-on learning
Columbus Technical College is hosting twenty-four kids with the Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley for a summer program exposing them to possible careers like law enforcement, automotive technology, and dental assisting & hygiene.
The W.C. Bradley Company is repurposing a Columbus warehouse as a sound stage for film production. Columbus State University plans to move its Georgia Film Academy program there, expanding, with plans to provide more trained set production workers.
The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley kicked off Thursday morning its fifth annual Stuff the Bus initiative, a school supply drive benefiting students in need at Title One elementary schools in Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties.
Jessica Nix, Columbus High School student, was honored as the Page One 2018 Journalism winner Tuesday night. After working as a student correspondent during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration, she was inspired to resurrect her school newspaper.
Columbus State University College of Education and Health Professions administrators surprised Jordan Vocational High School senior Greg Henderson Monday by announcing he is CSU's inaugural winner of a scholarship worth $40,000.
Columbus State University's Police Department welcomed Friday a new officer to their family. He's quickly becoming their most popular officer. People also can't seem to keep their hands off him. Meet Lt. Duk, the department's new police dog.
Columbus High School junior Patrick Chappel, 16, isn't satisfied with the Muscogee County School District's response to criticism of its video conference with state legislators, an alternative event conducted during the hour before the National Sc
Shane Larkin, a former U.S. Army staff sergeant, served 10 years in the infantry, including deployments to Bosnia, Kosovo and Iraq. Now, he teaches history at Early College Academy of Columbus and is the Muscogee County School District 2017 Teache
East Columbus Magnet Academy principal Tamura Magwood explains why the Columbus middle school wants the Muscogee County School Board to name its football field after John "Pepper" Spurlock Jr., who was the assistant principal when he died in Octob
Muscogee County School District superintendent David Lewis asked the Muscogee County School Board in a called meeting Monday to use the Presidents Day holiday to make up one of the four missed days of class because of severe weather this school ye