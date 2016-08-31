Columbus State receives grant to boost STEM education

3:26 Nadine Moore, leader of the Four Points Parents Association, castigates the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and defends Muscogee County School Board member Frank Myers Pause

1:43 Community Foundation presents 2016 Smith Scholarship to Columbus High School student

1:16 Video: Officials break ground for Phenix City STEM center

1:27 Columbus State celebrates completion of Howard Hall renovation project

1:31 Sewing a Love for Learning: Columbus family establishes college scholarship fund

1:01 Jury still out on man’s 2nd murder trial for 2008 fatal shooting

1:53 Columbus doctor recruiting for Alzheimer's clinical trials

1:39 Pinkalicious the Musical at Columbus State University

0:21 Phenix City police need your help identifying this man

1:06 Riverwalk nears completion