Columbus State economics faculty earns high ranking

Columbus State University’s economics faculty in the D. Abbott Turner College of Business ranks among the most prolific researchers at regional institutions, according to a new study.
CSU is ranked No. 6 out of more than 200 Southern colleges and universities classified as regional by U.S. News & World Report.
The study, published in the Aug. 24 issue of the Vanderbilt University-based Economics Bulletin, is coauthored by CSU professor of economics Frank Mixon and University of New Haven economics department director Kamal Upadhyaya.
The top five economics faculties in the rankings are Appalachian State University, James Madison University, Southeastern Louisiana University, Trinity University and Loyola-New Orleans University.
CSU is ranked highest in Georgia, followed by No. 10 Augusta University, No. 15 Kennesaw State University and No. 17 University of West Georgia in the top 30. The highest-ranked Alabama institutions are No. 12 Troy University and No. 30 Samford University.
“We are proud of the research productivity of all of the faculty in the Turner College,” Linda Hadley, the Bill Heard Professor of Finance and dean of the college, said in the university’s news release. “Dr. Mixon is undoubtedly one of our most prolific scholars. His research is highly regarded and frequently cited, bringing welcome recognition to CSU and the Turner College of Business.”
Mixon praised the college’s leadership.
“The administration, from the dean’s office down to the department chair, both present and past, have been very supportive of our research endeavors, which leads to a productive environment that ultimately benefits Columbus State’s students and alumni through recognition like this,” Mixon said in the release.
Along with Mixon, the CSU economics faculty comprises Sarah T. Butler Endowed Professor Ben Blair, associate professors Andrew Jauregui and Tesa Leonce and assistant professor Wen Shi.
CSU interim provost and vice president for academic affairs Tina Butcher explained why this prestigious ranking matters.
“When our faculty engage in nationally relevant research,” she said in the release, “it is a recognition of their expertise and significantly helps our students who can often participate in the research and are the ultimate beneficiaries of teachers who model active participation in research.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
