Col. Miles Davis gets star and takes over 98th Training Division

During a ceremony at the National Infantry Museum and Solider Center, Col. Miles Davis will be promoted to brigadier general before he assumes command of the 98th Training Division at Fort Benning.
The event is set for 8:30 a.m. Sunday at 1775 Legacy Way in Columbus. A separate ceremony starts at 10 a.m. for Davis to assume command of the division.
Davis is filling the position formerly held by Brig. Gen. Tammy Smith, the first openly gay general in the U.S. Army. In July, Smith was assigned to Yongsan Garrison at the Republic of Korea where she serves as deputy commanding general-sustainment at the 8th Army headquarters.
The primary role of the 98th Training Division is providing Army drill sergeants who help mold soldiers.
Known as Initial Entry Training, the 98th Training Division dates to World War I when it was established as an Infantry Division in the Army. The division has been a unit of the U.S. Army Reserve since 1959, with a mission of training soldiers in basic combat training, advanced individual training, non-commissioned officer and officer professional development courses, Reserve Officer Training Corps and One Station Unit Training in engineer and infantry specialties.
The Division was in Rochester, N.Y., of more than 45 years before it moved to its new location at Fort Benning in July 2012. It has command and control over four brigades located throughout 12 states in the eastern United States and also Puerto Rico.
After the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the division has supported the war on terror and overseas contingency operations.
As part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, 700 soldiers of the 98th Division deployed to Baghdad in 2004 to train new Iraqi Army and security forces. Using a pool of drill sergeants, the division trained soldiers and security forces at multiple locations. At the Kirkush Military Training Base, the division trained Iraqi police, highway patrol, special police commandos and border police. Five soldiers from the 98th Division died during this mission.
