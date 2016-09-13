Russian threat focus of Maneuver Warfighter Conference at Fort Benning

Soldiers from across the nation are expected at Fort Benning today when the 2016 Maneuver Warfighter Conference opens at McGinnis-Wickam Hall.
With the theme, “Future Maneuver: Facing the Russian Threat,” the three-day conference will focus on developing a common vision to adapt the Maneuver Force for the current and future operating environment.
The conference will provide a description of the current Russian threat and explore how the Army might maneuver against a “near-peer competitor,” said Maj. Gen. Eric J. Wesley, commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence, in a release.
Hundreds of soldiers from the infantry, armor and cavalry communities are expected at the conference. Military leaders will deliver presentations throughout the week.
Wesley will be part of a roundtable discussion at McGinnis-Wickam Hall that will focus on the Warfighter Conference and his vision for the future of the Maneuver Force.
Speakers and presenters are from 82nd Airborne Division, Training and Doctrine Command, Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation at Fort Benning and other units in the Army, as well as the U.S. Marine Corps.
As part of the conference, defense contractors will get a chance to display their latest products through Friday.
