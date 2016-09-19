‘Bombs, rockets’ to be used in Fort Benning training exercise

If you live in the Muscogee County panhandle, it might sound like Fort Benning is under attack. Don’t worry, though, it is just a training exercise.
In conjunction with the Air Force, training exercises started today and will last through Friday, according to the post’s Public Affairs Office.
You should expect to hear noise from the fast-moving, low-flying aircraft and the use of 2.75 rockets — a small fin-stabilized unguided rocket used primarily in the air-to-ground role — and 500-pound class bombs between 9 a.m.-4 p.m., according to a release from Fort Benning. The 500-pound bombs are training munitions that sound similar to the artillery fire that typically occurs on post.
The training activity will occur on Fort Benning’s northeast quadrant.
“These operations are used to produce the invaluable and un-simulated training that Fort Benning’s tenant units need to keep their highly honed combat skills sharp,” the Benning release stated.
Chuck Williams
