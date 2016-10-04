Smoke advisory in East Columbus after wildfire at Fort Benning

A smoke advisory was issued for East Columbus and the Sandhill Cantonment area Tuesday after Fort Benning officials said a wildfire was in the K-1, K-2 and K-3 training areas in the northeast quadrant of the post.
The wildfire is contained on more than 500 acres just east of Upatoi Creek but it’s creating large amounts of smoke. With a projected easterly wind, smoke from the wildfire may be carried toward eastern Columbus, the Sandhill Cantonment area and Custer Road.
Officials said the fire will burn itself out during the evening, but there is a strong potential for smoke in the identified areas.
For more information, call the public affairs office at 706-545-2218 or visit the Smoke and Sound website https://www.benning.army.mil/garrison/smokeandsound/
