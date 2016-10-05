Appeals Court denies SOA Watch names of students at Fort Benning

A three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has denied the School of the Americas Watch the names of students and instructors at the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation at Fort Benning.
The Sept. 30 ruling in San Francisco reversed an April 22, 2013, judgment for SOA Watch by Judge Phyllis Hamilton, who granted release of names, ranks, branches of service, countries of origin and instructors at the institute before the Department of Defense and U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command appealed.
Hendrik Voss, a national organizer for the Washington-based group, said no decision has been made on whether to appeal, but views the ruling as political.
“We are right now seeing what our options are,” Voss said Wednesday. “We definitely will pursue legal steps and we are not giving up. We still want the names, and we won’t stop until we have the names. We still think even through the legal avenues, we have good ways of actually getting those names so we can reverse this decision.”
Information on the students was sought March 1, 2011, by Theresa Cameranesi and the late Judith Liteky, two supporters of SOA Watch, in a Freedom of Information Act request. Liteky died in August at age 74. The names of students and instructors were denied June 8, 2011, leading to an appeal in District Court. They were granted a summary judgment, because the Department of Defense had not established that students had a substantial privacy interest in their names and had not been promised confidentiality. Their names were provided to the public until 2004.
In reversing the decision, judges Andrew J. Kleinfeld and Sandra S. Ikuta sided with the government that the disclosure of the names of foreign students and instructors would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy and was exempt from disclosure under exemption 6 of the Freedom of Information Act.
“DOD has presented evidence that disclosing the names of WHINSEC students and instructors would put them at risk of harassment, retaliation or even death,” Ikuta wrote in the majority opinion. “Where serious privacy risks are present on one side of the balance, strong public interests are required in order to tip the scales toward disclosure. Because any incremental value stemming from disclosure of the identities of WHINSEC students and instructors is small, the public interest in this case is not significant compared to the risk of disclosure. We therefore conclude that disclosure would give rise to a clearly unwarranted invasion of privacy and that the information requested by plaintiff is exempt from disclosure under the exemption 6 of FOIA.”
Paul J. Watford, the lone dissenter in the 2-1 ruling, disagreed, stating the decision is against the FOIA’s purpose.
“Without knowing the actual names of those allowed to attend the Institute, the public has no way of independently verifying whether students are properly vetted before enrolling at the Institute, or whether after graduating they engage in human rights abuses in their home countries,” Watford wrote. “As the majority would have it, the public must simply take the government’s word for it that the reform measures mandated by Congress have been effective. This fox-guarding-the-henhouse notion is, of course, completely antithetical to FOIA’s core purpose.”
The U.S. Army School of the Americas opened in 1946 in Panama to provide education and training to military personnel. The school was moved to Fort Benning in 1984.
In 1989, Salvadoran soldiers killed six Jesuit priests, their housekeeper and her 16-year-old daughter during the Salvadoran Civil War. Their deaths led to the founding of the SOA Watch, a human rights and advocacy group, and annual protests at the gates of Fort Benning. To monitor the students, SOA Watch was granted the names of students and instructors during a request from 1994 to 2004.
A database of some 60,000 names was used to identify individuals who have allegedly engaged in human right abuses. No names of students have been released since 2004. Protection of U.S. soldiers and other individuals was heightened after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments