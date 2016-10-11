Nearly 80 comments voiced at Fort Benning’s Facebook Town Hall

From an overcrowded school, missing Afghan students to no curbside recycling at Fort Benning, nearly 80 comments poured into the Facebook Town Hall on post Tuesday evening.
Organized by Col. Andy Hilmes, garrison commander at the Maneuver Center of Excellence, the 6-8 p.m. event gave families an opportunity to present comments about facilities and infrastructure, gate access, law enforcement, quality of life programs, housing, family programs and other services at Fort Benning. Officials from nearly two dozen directorates were on hand to answer questions at the virtual town hall or collect information to answer them later.
A post from Emilie Yonker voiced concerns about student ratio of 28 to 1 at McBride Elementary School for first graders, with more students from Loyd School, when the Department of Defense Education standards call for an 18 to 1 ratio. An official answered the question by stating the assignments were made to decrease travel time to school for all students on post. It was noted the class size is a temporary situation until the new E.A. White school is built in Patton Village. Officials also said a fifth teacher is being added to the staff to decrease the teacher-pupil ratio.
Yonker said a fifth teacher has been added and is only at the school until January. And two of the first-grade classes already are on their third and fourth teacher for this school year. An official said there has been a turnover with longterm substitutes. “While this is unfortunate, we are anxiously awaiting the certified, full-time teachers to arrive,” an official said. “This is the case, as well for the fifth teacher in the first grade”
A post from Tania K. Chin focused on the status of missing Afghan students on post and questioned why their names, pictures and other information has not been released. An official only said, “That issue is being handled by the Department of Army level in D.C.”
A post from Carrie Stephens Gooding asked about any updates on bringing back residential recycling pickup. In a response from Katt Barry, she said the
installation continues to work with the city in an effort to bring back recycling to Fort Benning, but details won’t be available until after the start of 2017.
The virtual town hall heard questions about traffic problems at Sigerfoos and Vibbert, scanning problems with ID cards at the entry checkpoint and a child getting home an hour after school ends.
