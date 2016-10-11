SOA Watch to hold one-day protest outside Fort Benning

The School of the Americas Watch returns to Stone Gate outside Fort Benning next month, almost a year after organizers said the direction of the annual protest was unclear.
Hendrik Voss, national organizer for the Washington-based group, said activists will focus their attention on a scaled-back protest in Columbus after completing a weekend event with 200 protesters at the Interstate 19 border checkpoint, 20 miles north of Nogales, Mexico. It will mark the 26th year the group has gathered outside the gate to call for closing the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation at Fort Benning.
“We will be back,” Voss said. “It won’t be as big an in previous years. We will file for a permit again at the gate of Fort Benning. It’s sacred ground for us at the gates of Fort Bening.
Police Lt. J.F. Ross of the Columbus Police Department said no permit for the SOA Watch had been issued as of Tuesday.
Voss acknowledged the event will be smaller than in past years and probably just one day on Saturday. It is a sacred place for many victims who have been tortured by soldiers. “There are a lot of torture survivors, ones who have been there over the years,” Voss said.
For more than two decades, the protest has attracted up to 15,000 protesters but numbers dropped to few thousand last year. The three-day event featured workshops, speakers and a mock funeral on Sunday to remember victims who have been killed.
The SOA Watcher protest was founded in 1990 by Father Roy Bourgeois of Columbus, a year after Salvadoran soldiers killed six Jesuit priests, their housekeeper and her 16-year-old daughter in 1989 during the Salvadoran Civil War. Their deaths led to the annual protests at the gates of Fort Benning. To monitor the students, SOA Watch was granted the names of students and instructors during a request from 1994 to 2004.
The school opened in 1946 in Panama to provide education and training to military personnel. It was moved to Fort Benning in 1984. Nineteen of the 26 soldiers implicated in the deaths of six Jesuit priests, their housekeeper and her 16-year-old daughter attended the School of the Americas. The school closed in December 2000 and reopened in January 2001 under its new name, the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation with a new curriculum.
