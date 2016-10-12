Missing Afghan students hot topic at Fort Benning’s Facebook town hall

Questions surrounding two missing Afghan students were a hot topic at Fort Benning’s Facebook Town Hall on Tuesday, but there wasn’t any new information on the trainees.
Thirty minutes after the 6-8 p.m. virtual town hall got underway, a post from Tania K. Chin was one of 79 logged in during the evening. Chin asked about the status of the missing Afghan students on post and questioned why their names, pictures and other information has not been released. A post official only said, “That issue is being handled by the Department of Army level in D.C.”
After the students were reported missing, officials referred questions to the Department of Homeland Security. A spokeswoman said Wednesday the agency is no longer the point of contact regarding the missing Afghan students.
Fort Benning is not the only post with missing foreign students. A student from Fort Lee, Va., and another from Little Rock, Ark., left their post without leave on the same holiday weekend.
Two students at Fort Leonard Wood, Kan., and one at Fort Gordon, Ga., were missing on the weekend of Sept. 7-18.
