Taxi driver claims he had ‘altercation’ with Uber driver on Fort Benning

A Saturday altercation on Fort Benning between a taxi driver and a women he claims was driving for Uber is under investigation by post authorities, a Fort Benning spokesman confirmed on Monday.
Uber, the ride-sharing company that began doing business in the Columbus area in late September, has not yet received clearance to operate on Fort Benning, where the traditional taxi companies pay monthly fees to pick up and deliver fares.
“There was an incident that occurred Saturday but no damages or injuries were reported and no charges were filed,” said Ben Garrett, chief of Public Affairs for the Maneuver Center of Excellence. “The event is currently under investigation to determine if any illegal fare solicitation took place.”
Uber officials are currently looking into the situation, Atlanta-based spokeswoman Evangeline George said Monday afternoon.
Keith L. Sanders, 50, said he was driving for Recon Cab Company Saturday afternoon when business was slow. He pulled up the Uber app on his phone and noticed there were several Uber cars available on post, he said.
One was near him at the new Fort Benning Airborne gas station, Sanders said. As he pulled in three men were getting out of a black Jeep that was near the gas pumps and there was also a traditional taxi at the location.
“I asked the other taxi guy if he was driving for Uber and he said no,” Sanders said.
Driving his cab, Sanders then approached the driver of the Jeep. He asked if she was an Uber driver and she would not tell him, Sanders said, but did say she did have military identification.
“I told her she was illegally conducting business on a military reservation,” Sanders said.
Sanders claims that the driver of the Jeep hit him, his taxi and the other taxi as she left the station. The three men who were seen getting out of the car did not leave in the Jeep, Sanders said. Sanders followed the Jeep to the Fort Benning Military Police headquarters, where the driver went inside.
A veteran with existing back issues, Sanders said he went to Martin Army Hospital Sunday to have himself checked out after waking up feeling sore.
The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation works with taxi companies like Uber that want to provide service to post. Those companies first have to comply with security requirements before their drivers can have access as independent contractors.
“There are protocols for Uber drivers on Fort Benning, however no one has completed the process,” Garrett said.
It is unfair for Uber to operate on post without permission, Sanders said.
“Taxi contractors have to pay $200 a month to transport soldiers on and off base,” he wrote in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
