Columbus veterans remember attack on Pearl Harbor with prayer, film

Military veterans and groups across the Chattahoochee Valley today remember the “Day of Infamy,” the 75th anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
“I think it’s wonderful that we don’t forget this,” said retired Army Lt. Col. Sam Nelson, chairman of the Chattahoochee Valley Veterans Council. “The day that lives in infamy, I think it’s a warning for all of us about what happens when you become over complacent and drop your vigilance.”
With many sailors still in their bunks at 7:55 a.m., the surprise attack by the Japanese damaged the U.S. Pacific Fleet and left 2,403 Americans dead, including 68 civilians and 1,178 wounded. President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared war on Japan a day later. By Dec. 11, 1941, Germany and Italy joined Japan as allies, a move that propelled the United States into World War II.
Nelson said he remembers those who died as soldiers who were no different from civilians doing a job.
“They were out there doing their duty,” Nelson said. “They are not that different. They are all from the civilian population. They are just common, ordinary guys trying to do their duty and just happened to be in wrong place at the wrong time.”
The attack turned the harbor into a sea of billowing smoke and flames in one hour and 15 minutes. With a force of 353 aircraft, the attackers from the Imperial Japanese Navy sunk or heavily damaged eight battleships, along with cruisers and destroyers. More than 325 aircraft lined wing to wing and surrounding airfields were damaged or destroyed without any time to get airborne.
One of the biggest losses during the attack was the sinking of the USS Arizona, a battleship that rook a direct hit from and armor piercing bomb. In 9 minutes, it went down in the harbor with 1,177 sailors and Marines. A U.S. flag flies over the ship at a memorial.
The lesson the nation needs to learn is remain alert, Nelson said.
“I think the average civilian doesn’t get it that there are people and groups of people who do not like us. Most of them are bad folks and would love to do horrible things to us if they could get away with it.”
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, a remembrance will be held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 665 at 1000 Victory Drive with a special prayer and Pledge of Allegiance.
From 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the National Infantry Mueum & Soldier Center, there will be a special showing of “Tora! Tora! Tora!,” the retelling of the Pearl Harbor attack in the days that led up to the tragic moment in American history.
