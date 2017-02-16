Army to put 500 new security troops at Fort Benning

The U.S. Army has established a new unit at Fort Benning, bringing about 500 new jobs to the post, officials said.
The Security Force Assistance Brigade will bring the new troops to the post. It comes on the heels of announcement last week to bring the Military Advisory Training Academy and between 80 and 100 new jobs.
The brigade is a new type of organization dedicated to advising and assisting ally and partner nations at the tactical, operational, institutional and ministerial levels.
The school will train military advisers for allied nations.
The Army announced the establishment of the new unit on Thursday afternoon.
Both organizations will be activated by Oct. 1, according to the Army. They are still working on the details of where the unit and school will be housed.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
