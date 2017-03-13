Fort Benning

March 13, 2017 4:20 PM

Fort Benning chaplain to receive Soldiers’ Medal for saving lives

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Captain Matthew Christensen will be presented the Soldier’s Medal, the Army’s highest non-combat award, on Tuesday.

Christensen is chaplain of the 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry Regiment.

The medal ceremony will be at 9 a.m. on Fort Benning at the 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry Regiment Battalion Headquarters.

According to a post news release, it was on Feb. 28, 2015, that Christensen prevented the suicide of one soldier and saved the life of another.

While serving as the on-call duty chaplain, he responded to a situation where an intoxicated soldier was armed with multiple knives and machetes creating a serious threat. Christensen was taken as a hostage and when the soldier grabbed an unarmed soldier and put a machete to his neck, Christensen rushed the soldier and put him in a rear naked chokehold, thereby eliminating the threat.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Related content

Fort Benning

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos