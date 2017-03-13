Fort Benning chaplain to receive Soldiers’ Medal for saving lives

Captain Matthew Christensen will be presented the Soldier’s Medal, the Army’s highest non-combat award, on Tuesday.
Christensen is chaplain of the 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry Regiment.
The medal ceremony will be at 9 a.m. on Fort Benning at the 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry Regiment Battalion Headquarters.
According to a post news release, it was on Feb. 28, 2015, that Christensen prevented the suicide of one soldier and saved the life of another.
While serving as the on-call duty chaplain, he responded to a situation where an intoxicated soldier was armed with multiple knives and machetes creating a serious threat. Christensen was taken as a hostage and when the soldier grabbed an unarmed soldier and put a machete to his neck, Christensen rushed the soldier and put him in a rear naked chokehold, thereby eliminating the threat.
