Retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett pens his memoir: ‘Ranger’

2:17 Lori Kiker talks about Walk MS on April 1 Pause

1:33 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 16 for WRBL's Carmen Rose

2:43 Saad Ahmed Talks About The Crowne Hookah Restaurant And Lounge On Broadway

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

2:44 Soldier's Medal awarded to infantry chaplain

0:32 Finding Miss Ruby

1:10 Salt Life is coming to downtown Columbus

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

5:44 Attorney discusses viewing video of incident that allegedly led to leg amputation