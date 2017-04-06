Best Ranger Competition gets underway at Fort Benning

Long before sunrise early Friday, the boots of 53 Ranger teams hit the road at Camp Rogers to start the 34th Annual David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning to determine the best team in the U.S. Army.
Lt. Col. Jim Hathaway, executive officer of the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade and host of the event, said the best two-man team that crosses the finish line wins the event.
“Of those 53 teams, we have representatives from the Ranger Regiment, Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade and from every unit across the Army,” Hathaway said Thursday. “This is the best of the best. These are some incredible soldiers.”
Over the next three days, soldiers cover more than 60 miles with a series of events that include running, shooting, 20-mile road march, maneuvering through a 4-mile obstacle course, swimming and other events. The contest has been compared to the Ironman and Eco-Challenge because Rangers get very little sleep or food during a competition that’s physically and mentally challenging.
Last year, the 2016 competition was won by Capt. Robert Killian and Staff Sgt. Erich Friedlein of the National Guard. Both are returning for a possible repeat during back-to-back competitions. That is a feat no team has accomplished since the contest started in 1982.
This is the fifth competition for Killian, who also has two second-place finishes in 2014 and 2015. He won the Spartan Race World Championship 2015 in Lake Tahoe, Ca., and represents the Armed Forces in triathlons across the country.
Hathaway said there is no animosity toward the officer in the Best Ranger Competition from other teams.
“Killian is a phenomenal athlete,” he said. “ He trains very, very hard. He does a very good job at that and he is pretty good at this.”
To prepare for the contest, Hathway said Rangers spent most of Thursday eating their last good meal, stretching and getting some rest. “They have been showed each and every event so they know what they are getting into,” he said.
After the mass run at Camp Rogers, the teams take part in a swim at Victory Pond, then tackle the Malvesti Obstacle Course before another body armor run. The first day includes an urban assault course, sling load recovery, buddy run and shooting at Malone Range before they tackle a 20-mile foot march. About half of the teams won’t finish the march in time to continue the competition.
The second day of the contest starts at Selby followed by the Spartan Race at Dekkar Strip before day stakes at Todd Field and night orienteering at Camp Darby.
Last year, the Spartan Ranger Challenge was a “secret” or surprise event in the competition but this year it’s not only open to Rangers, but also to the public, as well.
Rangers will get on the 4.2 mile course with 23 obstacles at 8 a.m. Saturday, a day after the competition started and soldiers have traveled more than 25 to 30 miles on foot. Hathaway said Rangers may complete the course like elite runners in about 40 minutes with ranges to more than an hour.
“It all depends on how they have done the night before,” Hathaway said.
Frank Grippe, a military affairs adviser at Spartan, expects 4,000 to 5,000 competitors to get on the course after the Ranger teams are complete. In 15-minute intervals, elite races go first with 150 to 200 in each group. About 60 percent of the competitors are men and 40 percent are women. Average age is 25 but the range goes from children to people in their 70s. Registration is $80 to $100 for the event.
“The majority of participants, one way or another, make it through the course,” Grippe said.
Spartan conducts 200 races worldwide every year and has more than 1 million followers. “Spartan is a lifestyle brand not just a race,” he said.
After completing obstacles at the Darby Queen and Victory Pond on Sunday, the Best Ranger Competition ends with a buddy run at Camp Rogers. An awards ceremony is 10 a.m. Monday in Marshall Auditorium at McGinnis-Wickam Hall.
The Harmony Church gate will be open for visitors to the competition . More information is available at www.facebook.com/FortbenningMCOE or www.bestrangercompetition.com
