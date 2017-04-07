1st Infantry Division takes early lead in Best Ranger Competition

After two events on Friday, a team from the Ist Infantry Division took an early lead in the 34th annual David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning with two local units coming up the rear.
Capt. Mark Gaudet and 1st Lt. Timothy Nelson of team No. 2 were early leaders from Fort Riley, Kan., as two of 53 teams wrapped up a three-mile mass run and a swim at Victory Pond. Master Sgt. Josh Horsager and Capt. Michael Rose of team No. 35 of the 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning took second and another local team No. 41 of Capt. Dave Matthews and Capt. Travis Griffin of the 199th Maneuver Center of Excellence was in third place.
Just before dawn, a mass run signaled the start of the grueling competition that pushes soldiers mentally and physically for three days and cover more than 60 miles. When the winner is announced on Sunday, the two-man team will be the best in the U.S. Army in 26 events, including shooting, marching, swimming and tackling a number of obstacles courses.
Retired Maj. Bill Spies, a resident of Fort Mitchell, Ala., and former Ranger instructor, said he gets excited by watching the young soldiers.
“It’s invigorating and just a pleasure to get out here and look at these young people,” he said. “Ranger School is tougher than it ever was.”
Spies, 82, lost his leg after a battle near Bong Son in South Vietnam in 1967. He was among one of the first soldiers to remain on jump status with only one leg.
“It was one of those missions I didn’t have to go on,” Spies recalled. “I said yes, we can do that. We did a beach landing and all the folks on the beach didn’t like us and started coming our way. We got into a pretty good scuffle.”
Spies said he saw action in Chu Lai and the dangerous A Shau Valley. “I had a front seat view,” he said.
Sgt. 1st Class Corey Johnston, 37, of Tampa, Fla., was among the competitors last year but said he had other plans this year. “I retire this year,” he said. “I was an old timer.”
Johnston was visiting the Urban Assault Course as soldiers performed rescue on a 150 pound soldier, used a rope to reach an adjacent building and pull a 45-pound sled . The Ranger said the teams have a big night ahead with a road march that could top 20 miles before Day Stakes start at Todd Field. “That is a real gut check right there,” said Johnston , who finished his competition.
Johnston said the Rangers had fair weather on Friday and lower temperatures would reduce the number of those stricken by cramps. “It was miserable,” he said of last year’s contest. “ It is everything it is supposed to be.”
Johnston doesn’t have a favorite team in the competition but he’s partial to the Ranger Training Brigade teams.
By the time soldiers get to the assault course, Staff Sgt. Johnny Ildefonso said Rangers have traveled about 14 miles on foot before tackling the climbing above and pulling on the ground. It can take nine to 12 minutes to get through all obstacles.
Over the years, about half of the teams are out of competition by Saturday morning due to injuries or slow times during the road march.
Jennifer Sutch of Minneapolis, Minn., wasn’t at the competition to focus on any one team but was there for her 12-year-old son, David Engelsrud. He has been watching videos about the Rangers since he was in kindergarten.
Sutch said her son loves the Darby Queen Obstacle Course, the helo cast at Victory Pond and the assault course. “He loves it all,” she said.
When he is old enough, Sutch said her son wants to become a Ranger. “I don’t think there is anymore talking him into it,” she said. “I’m not going to talk him out of it.”
The competition continues Saturday with the Spartan Race at Dekkar Strip and Day Stakes at Todd Field. An estimated 4,000 to 5,000 people are expected for the race after Rangers finish the 4.2 mile obstacle course. Registration is $80 to $100 for the public to tackle the course.
The Harmony Church gate is open for visitors to the competition . More information is available at www.facebook.com/FortbenningMCOE or www.bestrangercompetition.com
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
