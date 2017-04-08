Road march and injuries knock out 31 teams in Best Ranger Competition

A grueling 15.2 mile road march and minor leg injuries Friday night knocked out 31 Ranger teams, leaving 22 teams Saturday morning to compete in the 34th annual David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition.

When the Spartan Race ended at Dekkar Strip , the new first place team was No. 35 of Master Sgt. Josh Horsager and Capt. Michael Rose of the 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning followed by team No. 15 of Master Sgt. Chad Stackpole and Staff Sgt. Carlos Mercado of the 82nd Airborne Division. Coming up the rear in third place was team No. 48 of Capt. Robert Killian and Staff Sgt. Erich Friedlein, the 2016 winners of the competition from the National Guard.

Teams gathered at Todd Field for the second day of obstacles where family and friends could watch most the action from the sidelines.

