Road march and injuries knock out 31 teams in Best Ranger Competition

A grueling 15.2 mile road march and minor leg injuries Friday night knocked out 31 Ranger teams, leaving 22 teams Saturday morning to compete in the 34th annual David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition.
When the Spartan Race ended at Dekkar Strip about 10 a.m., the new first place team was No. 35 of Master Sgt. Josh Horsager and Capt. Michael Rose of the 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning followed by team No. 15 of Master Sgt. Chad Stackpole and Staff Sgt. Carlos Mercado of the 82nd Airborne Division in second place. Coming up the rear in third place was team No. 48 of Capt. Robert Killian and Staff Sgt. Erich Friedlein, the 2016 winners of the competition from the National Guard.
The winners will be announced Sunday at Fort Benning after the final two-mile buddy run at Camp Rogers. It will end three days of competition that covered more than 60 miles with a series of events that include running, shooting, a road march, maneuvering through a 4.3 mile obstacle course, swimming and other events to determine the best two-man team in the Army.
Maj. Jonathan Godwin of the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade said the leading teams in the competition had time to rest about seven hours before the road march. Four teams were lost to minor knee, ankle and foot injuries in an exercise that pushed some to finish in four hours while top teams completed it in 3.5 hours.
“The road march was the cut off for the top 24 teams to continue moving or get eliminated,” Godwin said Saturday as survivors gathered at Todd Field.
At the start of day two in the competition, Godwin said Rangers had completed about 40 miles in the competition. Day Stakes included exercises from three jump towers, combat stress shooting, knot tying test, medical evacuation and some mystery events.
“They are sitting on about 40 miles to this point,” Godwin said. “They still have land navigation, the final buddy run and Darby Queen. They have quite a few miles on their feet still.”
The event is named in honor of retired Lt. Gen. David E. Grange Jr., a veteran of World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam. Dick Leandri, a personal friend of Grange, found a way to honor the past director of the Ranger Department and former commanding general of Fort Benning with an annual event.
During a visit to Todd Field, Grange said he’s pleased with teams in the competition. He referred to a mix of commissioned officers teamed with non-commissioned soldiers.
“It’s a nice mix of enlisted and commissioned folks,” he said. “All three teams up there now are all mixed with officers and enlisted NCOs. It shows you the quality of NCOs we’ve got.”
With the addition of two more women completing Ranger School last week pushing the total to five with the coveted tab, Grange said there will be women in the competition some day and a woman will be in the top 20 teams within the next three years.
“It’s going to happen,” he said. “It’s got to happen. In the top 20 within the next three years, we will have a woman in the top 20 teams.”
Grange is not sure how a team with a woman will be fielded in Best Ranger. A woman could be mixed with a man or two women on a team. “I don’t know how they are going to do that,” he said. “With the ranks they got, we don’t care. There are going to be women there in the top 20.”
Retired Sgt. Maj. Robert Spencer of Columbus has been at every Best Ranger Competition since the first one in 1982. “I would not miss it for anything,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to see the past and look at future Rangers.”
Spencer volunteered for Ranger School and finished on his first try in 1964. “It was sheer determination,” he said. “You can tell yourself you can do it, you can do it. It takes special people to get through the training. Nobody wants to be a quitter. When you doubt yourself, you create the first obstacle.”
He went on to serves 26 years in the Army with two tours in Vietnam and serving as a senior instructor at Fort Benning. “Each time, I would leave here and end up coming back,” he said.
The competition ends Sunday after the run is completed about 3 p.m. at Camp Rogers. An awards ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Monday in Marshall Auditorium at McGinnis-Wickam Hall.
For more information, go to www.bestrangercompetition.com or www.facebook.com/FortBenningMCOE.
