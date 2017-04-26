108 Students graduate from four institute courses at Fort Benning

More than 100 students from 14 countries graduate Thursday from the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation during a combined graduation at its Baltzell Street campus at Fort Benning.
During the 10 a.m. event called “No Boundaries III,” 108 students will be recognized for completing requirements in four combined courses: Civil Affairs Operations, Senior Enlisted Adviser, International Operational Law and Countering Transnational Threats. Countries taking part in the graduating class other than the United States include Belize, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, and Peru.
Sub-Tenente Osmar Crivelatti, a former institute instructor and senior enlisted adviser in the Brazilian Army, is among the students. With the rank of a U.S. sergeant major in the Army, Crivelatti is also guest speaker for the graduation. He came to the institute in 2005 and taught in the Department of Tactics and Special Operations for two years.
The Civil Affairs Course helps students prepare for response to disasters, support civilian authorities and civil defense. Using the Army’s Sergeants Major Course taught at Fort Bliss, Texas, the Senior Enlisted Adviser Course assists senior enlisted soldiers in preparing to act as key deputies to the most senior commanders in their duties.
The International Operational Law course focuses on human rights norms and international humanitarian laws globally. It also emphasizes the lawful treatment of detained persons and the appropriate use of force. Countering Transnational Threats is a course that trains military-security forces to identify, plan and lead operations in support of law enforcement. It also provides training on interagency efforts to counter transnational threats and drug-trafficking organizations.
