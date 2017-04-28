Benning Rangers killed in attack were on their 3rd deployment to Afghanistan

Two Army Rangers with the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, were killed Thursday from small arms fire during a ground assault against Islamic State fighters in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said.
The soldiers, both assigned at Fort Benning, were identified as Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers, 22, of Bloomington, Ill., and Sgt. Cameron H. Thomas, 23, of Kettering, Ohio. They were both supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel on their third deployment to Afghanistan.
The Associated Press said the U.S. forces were accompanying Afghan troops on the raid when they came under attack by the Islamic State Khorasan group in Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan, according to Navy Capt. Bill Salvin, the U.S. military spokesman in Kabul. Dozens of IS fighters were also killed. The soldiers deaths remain under investigation.
The U.S. and Afghan troops had flown in by helicopter then advanced on foot. The raid was in Mohmand Valley, the same region where the U.S., two weeks ago, dropped what is called the “mother of all bombs” on an IS complex.
The U.S. has been battling the Islamic State group in Afghanistan for months and estimates that it now includes about 800 fighters there.
In a release from the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Public Affairs Office, Rodgers was a native of Normal, Ill. In August 2013, he enlisted in the Army from his hometown in Bloomington after graduating from high school. He completed One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning as an infantryman and later graduated from the Basic Airborne Course. After graduating from the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program, he was assigned to Company C, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment where he served as a machine gunner, gun team leader and Ranger team leader.
His awards and decorations include the Ranger Tab, the Parachutist Badge and the Marksmanship Qualification Badge Expert-Rifle. He also has been awarded the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, and the NATO Medal.
Thomas was a native of Colorado Springs, Colo. He graduated from high school and enlisted in the Army from his hometown of Kettering in February 2012. He completed the One Station Training at Fort Benning as an infantryman and completed the Basic Airborne Course on post. He graduated from the RASP before he was assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment. He served as an automatic rifleman, grenadier and an anti-armor specialist.
Awards and decorations for Thomas include the Ranger Tab, the Expert Infantryman's Badge and the Parachutists Badge. He has been awarded the Joint Service Achievement Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, and the NATO Medal.
The remains of the Rangers were expected to arrived back in the U.S. on Friday, a spokesman said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
