Thousands line roadways as fallen hero returns home: “We all cry here”

From Fort Benning to Blakely, for nearly 80 miles through south Georgia, hundreds of people lined the roads to honor Army 1st Lt. Weston Lee.
Lee, 25, of Bluffton, Ga., was killed April 29, in Mosul, Iraq, from injuries sustained when an improvised explosive device detonated during a patrol. He was an infantry officer assigned to 1st Battalion, 325th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, at Fort Bragg, N.C.
Two weeks later he was finally home. His was body flown into Fort Benning, a post were he spent most of 2015 attending schools and earning the coveted Ranger tab, then transported with police escort to Blakely.
And he got a hero’s welcome.
The Georgia State Patrol estimated that more than 6,000 people lined the route — mostly along U.S. 27 through Chattahoochee, Stewart, Randolph, Clay and Early counties into south Georgia.
Near the Randolph-Clay county line, Army Capt. Shawn Harris, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 395th Armor Regiment at Fort Stewart, Ga., waited for the procession with his family. Harris didn’t know Lee, but they were Army brothers raised about 10 miles apart. Lee’s mother had been Harris’ kindergarten teacher.
“It was extremely important to be here,” Harris said. “When Lt. Lee got his Ranger tab, I later found out he was going to 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne, the unit I was assigned to as a first lieutenant. With that being said, I went to Iraq in 2011, taking the fight to the enemy. And he was there taking the fight to the enemy.”
Georgia State Patrol Capt. Buddy Johnson coordinated the procession and called it one of the most patriotic events he has seen.
It started at Fort Benning when the body was transferred from a military transit to a Manry-Jordan-Hodges Funeral Home hearse at Lawson Army Airfield.
The procession then moved through post to the main gate.
“Soldiers were coming out of buildings and stopping their cars and saluting as we rode past,” Johnson said.
Hundreds of people lined U.S. 280 in Cusseta as the procession moved toward U.S. 27 and the long road home.
Nancy Hord of VFW Post 5000 in Cusseta was one of those awaiting a chance to pay her respects to Lee. She was wearing an Uncle Sam hat and had a music box playing the national anthem as the crowd gathered.
“I am here to honor this soldier and his family that fought for our lives, literally,” she said. “... We all support our veterans. It makes me cry when I hear of a veteran dying. We all cry here.”
It was that way all the way home through some of the state’s most fertile farm land, Johnson said.
“There were farmers who got off their tractors and came to the side of the road,” Johnson said. “Tractor-trailer drivers stopped, got out of their trucks and just stood there.”
The crowds grew as the procession neared Lee’s hometown. Just outside Bluffton, a Diverse Power crew made an arch with bucket trucks that went across the southbound lane of U.S. 27. At the top of the arch were a half dozen American flags.
The procession then veered off the main highway and went past Lee’s childhood home. The fence around the house at the intersection of Fort Gaines Road and Pine Street in Bluffton was a makeshift memorial.
Hundreds of flags in all sizes were stuck in the fence, which was also adorned with photos and posters of Lee.
Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, the white hearse carrying Lee’s body slowed as it came down Pine Street. There were 10 Georgia State Patrol motorcycles in front, leading the way.
Less than two hours after the procession left Fort Benning, Lee was home, in front of the house where he was raised. A couple hundred neighbors and friends stood quietly. It took less than three minutes for the procession to pass.
After it was gone, those assembled quietly got in their vehicles and left.
“This is reality, a local hometown man gave his life to serve his country,” said Brandon Farris, who knows the family and lives in nearby Arlington.
The procession concluded in Blakely, where more than 3,000 people, according to the State Patrol estimates, waited.
“The whole town was there,” Johnson said. “They let all of the schools and businesses out.”
A memorial service will be held Saturday at the Early County High School auditorium at 2 p.m. The burial will be at a yet to be determined date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments