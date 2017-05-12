Thousands line roadways as fallen hero returns home: “We all cry here”

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:26 Fallen soldier 1st Lt. Weston Lee is escorted home to south Georgia Pause 1:30 People gather along highway to pay respect to paratrooper killed in Iraq 2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold 1:06 Area residents gather along highway to honor fallen paratrooper 0:52 Army officer shares emotions while waiting for fallen soldier's motorcade to pass 5:35 31 years later, Ranger Keith Landry receives the tab 3:43 Defendant takes witness stand and claims self-defense in fatal shooting 1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project 4:51 Checking out Wheelys Cafe & General Store in Columbus 1:12 Pacelli soccer's Daniel Mansfield readies for U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Randolph County school children were among the many supporters who lined the roadways from Fort Benning to Bluffton, Ga., as dozens of law enforcement agencies joined together to escort the body of 1st Lt. Weston Lee, the paratrooper who was killed in Iraq in April. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer