First women finish enlisted infantry training, become Army infantrymen

The third and final phase of U.S. Army gender integration reached a significant milestone Friday when 18 women graduated from One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, becoming infantrymen. Here's a quick look at some of their training. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

