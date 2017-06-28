Ranger Hall of Fame opens doors to warriors from WWII to Global War on Terror

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold Pause 2:41 Fort Benning double trap duo heads to Rio Olympics 2:03 Youngest of Four Olympians, Dan Lowe to compete in two rifle events in Rio 1:27 Rio Olympics, a personal redemption for Sgt. 1st Class Michael McPhail 0:50 Acting Secretary of the Army stresses importance of meeting the standard 2:11 A few minutes with the 2016 Best Ranger competition winners 0:20 Maj. Alex Chavez sends greetings from Afghanistan 0:18 PFC Charlotte Harris hopes she can be home for another holiday 0:19 CSM Michael Reed sends greetings 0:22 Staff Sgt. Domenique Jones greets family Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The 25-year veteran began his Army career in 1985 as an Infantryman and retired as the Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Infantry School. Listen to his 2017 Ranger Hall of Fame induction as he "gives credit where credit is due," and thanks many of his fellow soldiers, "The list is a little long," Walker said, "but I only can do this once." Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

The 25-year veteran began his Army career in 1985 as an Infantryman and retired as the Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Infantry School. Listen to his 2017 Ranger Hall of Fame induction as he "gives credit where credit is due," and thanks many of his fellow soldiers, "The list is a little long," Walker said, "but I only can do this once." Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer