Charlottesville, Va., booking mug for James Alex Fields, Jr.
Charlottesville, Va., booking mug for James Alex Fields, Jr. Associated Press
Charlottesville, Va., booking mug for James Alex Fields, Jr. Associated Press

Fort Benning

Man charged in Charlottesville attack failed training at Fort Benning

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

August 14, 2017 12:49 PM

The man charged with driving a car into a crowd of counter-protesters during a rally in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, received military training at Fort Benning in 2015, U.S. Army officials confirmed Monday.

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, was arrested Saturday during a white nationalist protest rally over the removal of a Confederate monument. The car he was allegedly driving plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed in the crash and several others were injured.

“The Army can confirm that James Alex Fields reported for basic military training in August of 2015,” the Army said in a statement. An Army official later confirmed that he reported to the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning.

He was released four months later, Army officials stated.

“He was, however, released from active duty due to a failure to meet training standards in December of 2015,” the statement read. “As a result he was never awarded a military occupational skill nor was he assigned to a unit outside of basic training.”

The Army did not elaborate on which standards Fields failed to meet.

It was not clear if Fields recycled or had to repeat the training while he was at Fort Benning.

Some of the reasons the Army could have released Fields are failure to qualify with his weapon, failure to pass the Army Physical Fitness Test, or he could have been unsuitable for military service.

Fields grew up in Florence, Ky., but was living in Maumee, Ohio, at the time of his arrest.

Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fort Benning 1st Sgt. Jeffery Valentine modeled for museum historic figure in the National Infantry Museum

Fort Benning 1st Sgt. Jeffery Valentine modeled for museum historic figure in the National Infantry Museum 1:54

Fort Benning 1st Sgt. Jeffery Valentine modeled for museum historic figure in the National Infantry Museum
Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold 2:02

Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold
Fort Benning double trap duo heads to Rio Olympics 2:41

Fort Benning double trap duo heads to Rio Olympics

View More Video