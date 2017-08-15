Brig. Gen. Donahue is 57th chief of infantry at Fort Benning

Brig. Gen. Christopher L. Donahue assumed responsibility as the 57th commandant of the U.S. Army Infantry School at Fort Benning on Friday, post officials said.
Donahue takes over for Brig. Peter L. Jones, who was assigned commandant of the Infantry School in September 2015. Donahue arrives at Fort Benning after serving as commanding general maneuver of the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colo.
During a ceremony at the Benning Club, Donahue didn’t identify threats the nation faces but emphasized the need to be ready. “Now is the time we make sure that we get this right,” Donahue said.
During his 25 years of service in the Army, Donahue has been deployed 16 times in support of operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, North Africa and Eastern Europe.
He was commissioned a second lieutenant in the infantry in 1992 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He served as a platoon leader in Korea, Fort Polk, La., and the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning.
After his promotion to captain, Donahue served as a rifle company commander in the 5th Battalion, 87th Infantry in Panama before his assignment as headquarters company commander in 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. He later moved to Washington, D.C., where he served as special assistant to the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff at the Pentagon.
Donahue continued in other duties as operations officer, executive officer, squadron commander and deputy brigade commander within the U.S. Army Special Operations command at Fort Bragg, N.C. He attended Harvard University as a U.S. Army War College fellow before returning to Fort Bragg as brigade commander.
Before his assignment at Fort Carson, Donahue was assigned as director of operations for the U.S. Joint Special Operations Command.
In addition to the War College Fellowship, Donahue completed the Infantry Officer Basic and Advanced Courses and the Naval War College.
Some of his awards include Defense Superior Service Medal, Ranger Tab, Military Freefall Parachutist Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal with V device, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge.
As he leaves Fort Benning, Jones said the Infantry School is where things are happening. He described events such as the first female lieutenant joining the infantry as “Jackie Robinson moments.” Robinson was the first African American to play Major League Baseball.
“We have Jackie Robinson moments here everyday,” he said of the 16,000 soldiers in training everyday.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments