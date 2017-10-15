Gold Star mother drives fallen son’s truck from California to Fort Benning

More Videos 2:57 Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department Pause 1:29 School raises money for United Way with "fun-raiser" 2:41 Prosecutors say gang member had $40,000 in drug money when he was killed 1:25 Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Columbus police officers during high-speed chase 2:06 Four-legged refugees from Hurricane Irma still need your help 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:03 Mother to school board: “My baby was the victim; this lady was not the victim.” 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Patriot Guard Riders escort Gold Star families to memorial dedication Columbus Police officers, Patriot Guard Riders, and other patriotic motorcyclists escorted Monday morning four Gold Star Families – one from each branch of service from the Columbus Civic Center to the dedication ceremony for the Global War on Terrorism Memorial at the National Infantry Museum. Columbus Police officers, Patriot Guard Riders, and other patriotic motorcyclists escorted Monday morning four Gold Star Families – one from each branch of service from the Columbus Civic Center to the dedication ceremony for the Global War on Terrorism Memorial at the National Infantry Museum. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

