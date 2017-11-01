Board of Visitors to hear comments on institute at Fort Benning

FILE -- Military officials with the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation place their hands on a saber to cut the cake commemorating the Institute's 15th anniversary on Jan. 14, 2016. From left: U.S. Army Col. Keith Anthony, WHINSEC commandant; Col. Luis Viera of El Salvador, WHINSEC assistant commandant; U.S Army 1st Lt. Sophia Navedo, the youngest WHINSEC instructor; Mauricio Lawson, the oldest WHINSEC employee; Col. Walter Navarro of Costa Rica; Command Sgt. Maj. Digno Galeano of Paraguay, WHINSEC guest command sergeant major; and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Abel Tavera, WHINSEC command sergeant major. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com