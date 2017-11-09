Officials to dedicate columbarium for veterans at historic Riverdale Cemetery

A day before Veterans Day, those who served their country and Columbus officials will gather at historic Riverdale Cemetery to dedicate a new columbarium, memorial walkway and garden for veterans.
The event is set for 11 a.m. Friday at 1000 Victory Drive. It is the culmination of an idea that started more than two years ago to provide a place for the cremains of some veterans whose final services are left to the city of Columbus.
Guest speaker for the event is retired Army Col. George Steuber, the deputy garrison commander at Fort Benning for more than eight years. Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson also will attend the event along with a retired chaplain.
Pat Biegler, director of Public Works, said she realized a need to help forgotten veterans about two years. Many are indigent with no relatives and buried by the city after their death. The new columbarium will replace the one at Porterdale Cemetery across the street. It is expected to provide a place for the cremains of 10 to 20 veterans a year, she said.
“It’s going to be for more than just paupers,” she said. “We eventually will go to Columbus Council for a fee for other veterans to be placed there. At this point, it will be just veterans that are paupers.”
Biegler turned to Public Works employees including some who are veterans to start the project. The idea picked up support after The Mission Continues, a nonprofit organization that empowers veterans, stepped forward to help with phases of the construction.
While working on the project, the veterans group was designated the 1st Platoon of The Mission Continues of Columbus under the leadership of Hai M. Clay. He said the group found bricklayers for the building and hopes to use their skills to complete other community projects.
At the ceremony, Biegler said the cremains of about nine veterans will be removed from cardboard boxes and placed into donated urns. A procession made up of Public Works veterans will carry the urns to the new structure. Taps will be played and the flag will be lowered.
Construction is estimated to reach about $30,000 to $40,000 to provide 700 burials for cremains, the ashes of a cremated person. The city plans to sell 7,000 pavers for $75 each to help pay for construction. Sale of pavers also will provide enough money for a new building if one is needed.
Pavers may be purchased at the Public Works office at 602 11th Ave. or by calling 706-225-4680.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Veterans Day events
Here is a list of events scheduled at the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center on Nov. 11., Veterans Day:
▪ 9 a.m. - Veterans Day Mini Camp at Patriot Hall: “Appreciating Sacrifice,” a four-hour mini-camp teaching children ages 5-11 the meaning and importance of Veterans Day and the sacrifices soldiers make daily. Cost $10 per camper. Register online at https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/NationalInfantryFoundation/minicampregistration-2.html, or contact the Camp Director at campdirector@nationalinfantrymuseum.org or 706-653-9234, ext 5849.
▪ 10 a.m. - Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall Donation Ceremony, Heritage Walk: Officials from Houston-based Dignity Memorial will be on hand for a brief ceremony officially donating the Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall to the National Infantry Museum Foundation.
▪ 11 a.m. - Paver Dedication Ceremony, Heritage Walk: After a moment of silence, the Veterans Day paver dedication ceremony is held with guest speaker Command Sgt. Maj. Martin Celestine, the U.S. Army Infantry School’s command sergeant major. More than 250 granite pavers will be dedicated, including some in a new section dedicated to Vietnam veterans.
▪ Noon-3 p.m. - World War II Company Street: Made up of seven authentic Army buildings, the World War II Company Street will be open for self-guided tours. The street includes a barracks, mess hall, chapel, supply room, orderly room and the headquarters and sleeping quarters used by Gen. George S. Patton during the build-up to World War II.
▪ 12:30 p.m. - Flag Retirement Ceremony: Local scouts will conduct an official flag retirement ceremony at the fire pit behind the museum. Visitors and residents are encouraged to bring torn, tattered or soiled flags for proper disposal.
