Trees for Troops scheduled for Dec. 5

By Larry Gierer

November 21, 2017

Trees for Troops is scheduled for Dec. 5 at Fort Benning’s Wetherby Field.

The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation will be distributing free Christmas trees to active duty service members while supplies last beginning at 10:30 a.m. Trees will be distributed until 6 p.m. unless they are all gone before that.

Military families living off post are invited.

Supplies are limited to one tree per household. ID is required.

FedEx and the SPIRIT Foundation have supplied nearly 200,000 tress to military families since 2005.

